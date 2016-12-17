Urinary tract infections in girls on the rise in city

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: The incidence of urinary tract infections (UTIs) in girls between seven and ten is on the increase in the city. While “improper toilet facilities at schools” is one of the primary reasons for this, poor toilet hygiene, sedentary way of living and junk food are also culprits for an increase in incidence of UTIs, according to M.N. Sudheer Kumar, Paediatric Nephrologist, Rainbow Hospitals for Women and Children.

Dr. Kumar told The Hindu that children who frequently develop UTIs face the risk of damaging their bladder and kidneys. The incidence of chronic urinary tract ailments like painful bladder syndrome (PBS) and neurogenic bladder were also on the rise in children, he said.

Because of the poor hygiene of shared toilets, girls were trying to manage by drinking less water and “retaining urine for long durations” leading to UTIs. Sedentary way of life and consumption of “junk food” that lacked fibre and proper nutrients was increasing the risk of the girl children developing UTIs, Dr. Kumar said.

Infants, children and youngsters frequently suffer from such infections caused by bacteria. One in 10 girls and one in 30 boys would have had UTI by the age of 16. The incidence of UTI was higher in uncircumcised boys and twice as high in girls suffering from various fevers, he said.

Since the diagnosis of UTI was difficult as all symptoms (fever, irritability and vomiting—seen in many childhood viral illnesses) were of a non-specific nature urine analysis was necessary. Confirmatory diagnosis of UTI was based on positive culture of a properly collected specimen of urine, he said.

The symptoms were different in children of different ages. Early intervention could not only prevent unnecessary complications, it could also avoid expensive and potentially invasive tests, Dr. Kumar said. Timely and accurate diagnosis of UTIs was necessary to prevent recurrence of infections. Even a single confirmed UTI should be taken seriously and evaluated thoroughly, he said.