Two women, one dream

more-in

“Aren’t there these stories that you wish somebody told? So ripe for the telling, yet nobody does, and you just wait and wait...” asks cinematographer Uma Kumarapuram. It is a heartfelt question which she herself answers, “And when nobody does, you do. Across the Ocean is such a story that nobody was telling.”

The tagline of a video uploaded on Vimeo, in which actor Rima Kallingal throws her weight behind the project, sums up how the film came to be: Two women. Two continents. 9000 miles. One Film.

The telling of Across the Ocean is interesting. The narrative follows two women, living in two countries – India and the United States. What sets the film apart is that the American side of the story will be helmed by Los Angeles-based filmmaker, Nicole Donadio while Uma tells the Indian story. “The stories of both women, diverse as the cultures may be, are similar. Their dreams are similar, so are their setbacks... the paths they take to chase their dreams are the same,” Uma says.

How the film came to be is a story in itself. Uma chanced upon a parody of The Wolf of Wall Street – The Women of Wall Street directed by Nicole. “I sent her a message telling her I liked it.” Nicole responded, piqued that her film was seen by someone in India. What started off as curiosity about how things work in the other end of the world led to the friendship and the collaboration. Nicole says, “I thought it could be a very unique opportunity to make a film with someone halfway around the world, and a plus for me, was that we were both female film makers... something very rare.”

Across... both in English and Malayalam, is a 75-minute international indie film”, as Uma puts it. They discussed various possibilities, the back and forth happening over Facebook, Skype and email chat. Finally, when the script was ready and locked, they decided it was time to get down to the business – of funding it. Uma and Nicole discussed several possibilities before zeroing in on taking the the ‘experiment’ a step ahead, and took the crowd-funding route.

The plan is to start filming sometime in February. In order to avoid logistical challenges, the film is working on two production budgets, two sets of crew, but the equipment will be the same for the sake of uniformity. After all the back and forth via the Internet, Uma met Nicole last week for the first time at Thrissur, Uma’s hometown. “We spoke about the next step discussing aspects of the film since filming is set to start,” Uma says.