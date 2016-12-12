Truly, a piece of cake

Come December and with it comes a barrage of festivities ranging from Christmas, New Year and the umpteen weddings one gets to attend. And, for anyone with a sweet tooth, this means a true feats where one gets to eat the cake and the cream too.

December is also considered to be one of the busiest months for pastry artists and bakers. The good news is that are some new and interesting cake décor ideas that you could source inspiration from. According to Joonie Tan, executive pastry artist at Lavonne, “I am flooded with fun and realistic cake toppers for wedding cakes. Marble effect cakes are trending right now and I have made quite a few of them and have fallen in love with this concept. 3-D jelly cakes are gaining a lot of traction and the drip effect from last year is still a favourite.”

Drip effect cakes often feature fresh fruit, edible flowers, chocolate slivers, and loads of candy. Sabeetha Shyam, proprietor of Sabeetha’s Cakes, explains, “Drip cakes, which have a flowy icing dripping down the sides of it, will get more popular in the coming months. These can be accentuated with gold dust and embellishments or you can simply cap the naked cake base.”

She adds: “I have had quite a few requests for naked cakes. They have a rustic, unfinished look with an appealingly raw charm. The cakes are lightly crumb-coated with butter cream and are decorated with flowers and other ornaments. And, we forgo the fondant completely.”

“The request for cakes featuring figurines and that involve hand modelling have increased. I have request for figurines that resemble the person who the cake is for. Sometimes they also feature his/her favourite things or are centred around their favourite activities. As far as wedding cakes are concerned, modern wedding cakes are always a rage,” observes Tina Jadav, proprietor of Oven Treats. If you love all things floral, you will be happy that cake and flowers go together like peanut butter and jelly. This time around, though, flowers will be used differently on cakes. No more will they be tightly bunched together. Instead, the flowers will now be more spread out on the cakes. Cake decorators are taking inspiration from other bridal trends such as dangling garlands, wreath-encircled monograms, and Boho-chic floral crowns. From gorgeously piped butter-cream flowers to an arrangement of fresh flowers at the base of a well-structured tiered cakes, it looks like arranging flowers in a circular pattern is the flavour of the season.

As far as other upcoming cake décor trends go, Sabeetha states: “Quilling with fondant has been doing well. The little paper strips are replaced with fondant strips to create patterns like the craft itself. Carousel cakes with sugar paste horses involve a lot of hard work but are fun to make.” Tina thinks, “Geometric designs, abstract patterns, and structured cakes are going to be a big hit.”

Dreamy watercolour cakes are here to stay a while longer. This year, cake decorators are using colour gradients as opposed to a few separate shades. The watercolour look on cakes can be achieved either by painting on fondant or swirling these shades into butter cream. If funky patchwork denims are anything to go by, patchwork cakes are also quite the rage. Pastry artists are using embossers and cutters to create this quirky effect.

Like fashion, in the pastry world too, old trends are trashed for new ones. Sabeetha informs: “Personally I have noticed people moving away from using pillars and plastic separators in their wedding cakes. Instead they are opting for the simple stacked tiers of cake. Then again, there is always a bride who finds that look classic. Trends come and go but if the style speaks to you, make sure to let your cake designer know. It is your cake after all.”