Spotlight on the city

A freedom fighter’s account of a pluralistic society in Baghdad in the 1920s; The Dewan of Indore who served as a bureaucrat in Coimbatore, unforgettable teachers, domestic help, and tailors who have left a mark ... everyone finds a mention in an audio book on Coimbatore’s history. The book titled Therintha Kovai Theriyadha Vishayam is a compilation of a weekly series by the same name that is aired on Radio City 91.1 FM every Sunday. Presented by Rajesh Govindarajulu, who has a keen interest in Coimbatore’s history and heritage, the show offers short and snappy nuggets about the city’s beginnings, its people, flourishing trade, history of cinema, the wars fought here, the textile boom, jewellery business, shopping, entertainment, lifestyle…..

Rajesh says that his interactions with the older generation gave him a peek into the city’s history. “I spent a lot of time with my great-grandparents. And, my father was a lead guitarist in a band. His friends and teachers shared their anecdotes too. I also referred to old magazines, newspapers like Nava India, and Kovai Kizhar’s books on Coimbatore.”

Talking about old hotels, he says he remembers his visits to the famous Bombay Ananda Bhavan in the 1970s. “The idli-vada-sambhar combination there was legendary. The soft idlis and vadas would come soaked in a pool of sambhar and tasted so good.” The Sadasiva Iyer Coffee Club on Raja Street served the best rava roast in town and also sold paruppu podi, pickle, and appalam, he says.

Along with important incidents and personalities that shaped the city, he also talks about lesser known people who also contributed. Domestic help Kaliamma who worked at various shops at Vysyal Street is one of them. “At the crack of dawn, she would clean up the front yard of shops, draw a kolam, and wash big copper and brass vessels. An efficient worker, she also offered childcare services. She died recently,” says Rajesh. He mentions Narayani Miss in Olymbus area near Ramanthapuram, who taught and also ran a tailoring unit. Then, there is T.A. Bhaskar Iyer, who taught Hindi and Sanskrit till he was 75. “How can I forget Mysurpak Manickam?” asks Rajesh, and continues, “ A dhoti-clad friendly man, he would appear on Raja Street with his thookuposis stuffed with scrumptious savouries, mysurpak, khus khus halwa and badam halwa. He would pack the goodies in transparent paper and sell it to jewellery shops and other shops. I have eaten his stuff as a child. Most of these people are no more.”

The book throws light on personalities like Devan Bahadur Rubgundey Raghunatha Rao who worked as a bureaucrat for a few years in Coimbatore, and famous physicians like S.S. Ramaswamy Iyer (the founder of Iyer Hospital), Dr. S. Srihari, the first neuro-physician in the city, among others.

Did you know that Coimbatore had its first yellow pages way back in the 1950s? R. Ramalingam published a 160-page of Coimbatore-Nilgiris district directory. “It has details about important people, banks, cycle repair shops and more. I learnt from the diary entries of older people too. Sometimes I stumbled upon a souvenir of a company which led me to a lot of information,” says Rajesh

There is information on how Coimbatore thrived as a cinema hub, and talks about Samikannu Vincent, who built South India’s first permanent cinema theatre —Variety Hall Cinema — at Town Hall, and Sriramulu Naidu, the mogul of Southern cinema who produced the blockbuster MGR-starrer Malai Kallan in six languages from his Pakshiraaja Studios here.

Rajesh’s audio talks in length about Kovai Kadhar Ayyamuthu (1898-1975), a freedom fighter who was closely associated with Gandhi, and did much to revive Khadi. “During World War I, he worked in Baghdad and Rangoon. I learnt all about it from his autobiography, a 1000-page book, titled Enadhu Ninaivugal,”says Rajesh.

Other honourable mentions include Shanmuga Chettiar, India’s first finance minister; Sabapathy who made grinder; the origins of the Noyyal and the checkdam at Chithira Chavadi…

Saravanan, the sound engineer at Radio City who anchored the programme as RJ Saro, says the compilation is a handy guide to youngsters. “Do you know when Gandhi visited Coimbatore? Where did he plant the first tree? The audio book has all the answers. There is information on the discovery of Rajakesari Peruvazhi, the trade route via Vellalore, and how Kovai was once kongu mandalam that also included Krishnagiri and Salem under its jurisdiction, and more. ”

K. Prabu, programme director of Radio City, says the audio book is a unique attempt. “It doesn’t have the RJ’s voice and it is only Rajesh Govindarajulu talking about Coimbatore. We have created a unique webpage and categorised the recording to make it easy for the listeners. We launched the book on November 24 to commemorate Coimbatore Day. There is no better gift to the city we all love so much.”

You can catch the show on Radio City, every Sunday between 11.00 a.m. and 1.00 p.m.

