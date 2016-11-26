Queue for fees? No longer

more-in

A simplified fee collection platform with an inbuilt payment gateway for educational institutions, enFee, is created by city-based engineer Vivek Prasannan

Vivek Prasannan forgot to pay his son’s school fees. He had his excuses - work pressure, going to a bank and paying it in cash. Vivek ended up paying a fine. This set him thinking and a quick look around made Vivek realise that most of the leading schools in the city, why the State itself, did not have a user-friendly way to accept fee payments.

An engineering graduate from Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara, Vivek along with three other senior engineers run Katalyti Digital Pvt. Ltd. that enables banking, financial and connected institutions to equip their products, clients and services with the latest in information technology. This late fee incident spurred Vivek to think of a solution to put an end to this hassle.

“The greatest difficulty was safely collecting and onboarding data from schools. Then, there was the problem to integrate the payment gateway. This involved three elements - software, payment gateway and banks. Schools found it very difficult to integrate the payment gateway because the software providers had to integrate it for them separately. It also involved opening a separate bank account, signing agreements and spending more money on this process. We decided to step in to solve this,” says Vivek.

That’s how enFee came about. It is a simplified fee collection platform with an inbuilt payment gateway for educational institutions. “Parents no longer need to stand in queues to pay fees and can do it from their laptops or even their mobile phones. It’s value is that it is both an accounting and payment platform. We have integrated all the three elements and anyone who signs up can go online in three days.” A start-up company Planet Fee Pvt. Ltd. was set up to promote enFee.

Here a parent can pull out only the info intended for him. He gets the fee information once he logged in. The parent receives a SMS with the link prior to the fee date and can pay it instantly. It also allows offline cash collection as the data is available in a centralised system.

In a year enFee has found many takers. “We already have 45 schools on board. This includes schools from across the State and one in Bangalore. All the 12 Bhavan’s schools in the city, Toc-H, Al-Ameen have logged into this platform. Over 35,000 students and 32 per cent of parents from these schools are users of enFee. The best part is that schools have less accounting issues and parents have been saved from spending time driving to schools, standing in line.”

“The solution is now absolutely free for schools to maintain and use, Vivek says, “It helps them to go on board faster than traditional ways. Parents need to pay a convenience charge of Rs. 32 per transaction through net banking irrespective of the amount they pay,” he adds.

“There have been glitches in implementation,” says Saji, a parent, whose children study in a city school. “Frankly, I find the bank transfer system much more easier. But since the school has shifted to this platform I’m now using it. The other day the fee details of one my children was wrong. I was asked to pay the balance by cash, which meant I had to go to school for that,” he adds.

“It is unfortunate that one of the parents had to face issues due to this. Our platform fully relies on the fee data entered by the institution. If there are any errors at all, usually it is less than one per cent. These errors do happen even in conventional payments also if fee data entered is wrong. However, what we can do is probably request the institution to invoice the parent separately for cases like this, so that it is not necessary for him to go to school just for this,” clarifies Vivek.

With rapid digitalisation in every sphere schools, business houses and other institutions will soon seek similar solutions.