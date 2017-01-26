Of furry cuddles and waggy tails

Coming Sunday, cute cuddly pooches will be taken on style walks to showcase their doggie talents inside the Gandhi Museum Grounds. It is for the 25th time that the Madurai Canine Club will be holding an elaborate dog show, giving pet owners and pets a platform to exhibit their creativity. “We started 13 years ago and have been conducting two shows per year ever since. Our dog shows have become a brand in the city which pet owners look forward to. The idea of the show is to encourage the lifestyle of owning a pet and importantly to pet a dog in the right way,” says S.Vinayagamoorthy, President of Madurai Canine Club, affliated to the Kennel Club of India.

The shows are essentially awareness campaigns in a way that people get educated on the various factors in dog rearing, he adds. “Our shows are inclusive events where self-explanatory pavilions and demo sessions are held on a wide range of issues relating to dogs. People have a lot of misconceptions about something basic like a dog bite and how to properly grow and groom a pet.” Apart from an entertainment for families and kids, the dog shows are also an outlet for the pets. “Dogs get excited taking part in the shows and exhibiting their talents.”

“The coming show is going to be grand and is different as we expect over 200 entries under 40 headlines. We have also planned a sporting demo show where a set of 16 trained dogs from Hyderabad is coming down and they will be showcasing different activities,” says S. Ramanathan, the Secretary of the club. “There are a total of 360 breeds recognised globally under eight headlines. Each headline will have 35 to 40 breeds listed and they differ in characteristics.” One of the main activities of the Madurai Canine Club is to counsel families seeking to adopt a pet. “Buying a pup is just a one-day thing but to groom a dog is a lifetime commitment,” says Ramanathan. “We educate people on what breed they may choose, depending on their need and lifestyle. Whether they live in an apartment or individual house also plays a role in breed selection. Some may want a companion, others may want a watch dog or an aggressive hunting hound.”

We have been focussing on nurturing Indian breeds as we want to save them from extinction, says Vinayagamoorthy. “The speciality of Indian breeds is that theya re versatile. Some of them are Rampur hounds in MP, Caravan hound in Rajasthan and Mudhol hound in Karnataka. Rajapalayam, Chipi parai, Kanni and Kombai are some of the native breeds you find in South Tamil Nadu.” He adds, “However, one major issue with native breeds is the rampant in-breeding. The siblings should not be mated as the pups may be born with defects like low immunity. Out crossing should be encouraged so that the characteristics of the breed are maintained. Nowadays, awarness levels are high except in rural villages where people continue in-breeding among dogs.”

The Tamil Nadu breeds are sight hounds with tall legs, broad chest and breed only once a year, which is why the population is less, informs Vinayagamoorthy. “Also, the Indian breeds need lots of space to move around. But in urbanised pockets, we can’t raise them in flats or compact homes. That’s one more reason for urbane pet owners not preferring them.” Ramanathan who has a Rajapayalam dog at home, says, “We plan to start a society for native breeds, as there are people who want to go back to rearing them.”

The club also organises seminars, vaccination camps and anti-rabies helps. “The most important aspect to petting a dog is to understand its dietary design and needs. Dogs grow at a rate that’s 18 times higher than humans and hence need high proteins. The dog at your home is as good as a voiceless child. It’s a brilliant animal and can even asses your mood and behave accordingly,” says Vinayagamoorthy. “I am a pet owner since 1974 and I also run a dairy farm. As a pet lover, I can understand what kind of sufferings it goes through. We encourage others to take care of it the right way. I also deal with dog related accessories. The experience of petting a dog is a hobby and a lifestyle. It helps in personality development as well, helps you relax and instils discipline in you.”

Dog shows evaluates the pets on the breed standards. The bests will be judged in age categories and the male and female are allowed mating. We give a trophy for the best Indian breed, to encourage people to go for local breeds, says Ramanathan. “Canine good citizen award-winning dogs will also be exhibited this year. It’s an initiative by Kennal Club of India, where the behaviour of the dog is rated and awarded.” Club members also take up litter inspection, where they physically check the puppies’ health and give pedigree certificates, which also carry details of the gene mapping of the pup, so that in-breeding can be avoided.

The event is a two-ring show, judged by acclaimed judges Maribel Sy and Emiliano Aquino Valdes from Philippines. The show will be on at the Gandhi Museum Grounds on January 29, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For registration, call 9791301264 or visit www.dognshows.com