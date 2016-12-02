My family and other animals

more-in

The writer encounters a variety of wild animals on her way to and from home in Anaikatti

Ever since the deer decided to use the car as launching pad for its high jumps, my driver has taken to driving slowly on the ghat road from Mangarai. His eyes dart from side to side trying to pierce through the cover of the bushes. How he manages to keep an eye on the road before him as well remains a minor mystery to me. However, this constant watch has given us some interesting sightings.

One morning, it was a pair of mongoose. “Riki-Tiki-Tavi,” said my delighted son, naming what was possibly the only story he has ever read. Both ran under a bush and disappeared. A baby monitor lizard that seemed rather wobbly on its pins was next. It meandered across the road in a rather drunken fashion. My driver decided that, if we didn’t help, it would land on the road kill list. So he stopped and chivvied it along to safety. A couple of days later, it was a bird that seemed hell bent on committing suicide under the wheels. With bluish gray plumage and a flat beak, it walked in jerky motions as if it were a clockwork bird. I’m still trying to find out what species it was.

The ‘get-out-of-here’ look from the gaur

The gaur encounters occurred when my husband was at the wheel. The first time, he had swung to the far left to avoid an oncoming bus. “Where did this black rock come from?” he asked, as he swung back onto the road. As we passed the ‘black rock’, we peered back curiously only to see two wicked eyes regarding us malevolently. A pair of massive horns surmounted the head. “It’s a gaur,” I whispered weakly. “Pa, stop! Let me take a photo,” pleaded my son. “Are you crazy? “What if that thing decides to charge? Keep going,” I ordered. The second sighting was less fraught. The animal placidly munched away at the plants, as vehicles whizzed past.

As we neared the Mangarai checkpost late one night, a gray snout was poked out of the bushes. My husband stopped the car and we watched eagerly to see what would appear. First, a massive boar walked ponderously across the road. Following it, to our delight, were 10 piglets and, what I presume were, a couple of sows. The procession reminded me of school kids out on an excursion: the senior teacher walking ahead pompously, while the junior teachers tried to manage the unruly students. The sows nudged and pushed the piglets — which were squealing and jumping over each other — in the right direction ensuring that none broke away.

The most exciting encounter was, of course, an elephant one. We were just 2-3km from the Salim Ali Centre, when a van ahead of us stopped. Dutifully, we stopped behind it. The two men inside hopped out, closed the doors very gently and began running backwards. As they passed us, the driver said, “Yaanai, anna” and made shooing motions.

My husband didn’t wait for any more. He began backing down the road, as there was no space to turn around. Just as the car moved, we saw the young elephant. It ambled down the road, reached the van, tapped gently on the wind-shield and tried to pass from the kerbside. But the vehicle was parked too close to the side, so it moved on to the road. The van was full of empty plastic tanks and the elephant played a little symphony by tapping each tank as it passed.

We had stopped to watch so when it continued to walk down the middle of the road, we realised we had to move. By this time, 4-5 bikes had helpfully formed a cordon around our car. As the elephant loomed up on our horizon, my son stuck his head out of the window, yelled, “Get out of the way, we have to reverse”, and then tried to squeeze his 6ft3’ frame into the space between the rear and front seats.

My husband’s curses blistered the air. He couldn’t see behind him, thanks to the bikes. Twisting and turning, he slowly backed the car, as the men on the bikes helpfully shouted directions. The elephant took no note of the commotion. It lifted its trunk as if scenting the air, picked up a twig, flung it over its shoulder and continued to stroll forward. Soon cars began coming up from behind us, adding to the confusion. The drivers had to be persuaded that there was indeed an elephant and that we were not driving in reverse for fun.

Vehicles had also come up behind the elephant and their headlights were on full beam. Thanks to the glare, we couldn’t make out where the elephant was. Had it moved to one side? Could we sneak past it? Suddenly the lights went out. The elephant was so close that it had blocked the oncoming headlights. My husband was sweating as he started backing again. My son, helpfully, flapped his hands at the vehicles behind us. “Move your head,” yelled my husband. “I can’t see anything in the rear view.”

We had moved around 2-3km backwards when the elephant decided it had had enough fun. It moved to the valley side and began walking on the edge of the road. Slowly, one by one, the vehicles began to edge past the animal, which ignored the puny humans who had been trembling in fear for the past half an hour. We joined the bandwagon and sighed with relief as we shot past it.

We got home to be greeted by an email from a U.S.-based cousin: “Please arrange for a visit to a resort where I can see elephants and wild animals.”