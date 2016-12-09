Minimalist and slow fashion

more-in

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas -- with so many stores coming up with festive sales -- be it goodies or clothes.

The latest one to join the bandwagon is The Fashion BARN (TFB), which will have its pop up in Fervour on Lavelle Road as part of its pre-Christmas celebrations.

The store will be set up on December 9 and 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Spearheaded by Bengaluru-based Namrata Soni and Kavya Sheth, the pop up offers you a choice of hand-picked products from “over 30 unconventional brands” like The Monk Story, K. Kristina, Kopai Paar, The Scarf Story, The Echo Store, and Shikha Malik to name a few.

What does TFB do? Namrata explains, “It is a carefully curated e-shopping experience of contemporary Western apparel, accessories and home décor for fashion forward shoppers.”

Namrata, a digital product manager who has “mastered roles in e-commerce, fashion retail and online payments”, joined hands with Kavya, an interior designer, to start TFB. Kavya adds that she was always “fascinated by the entrepreneurial route”.

TFB has an online and a wholesale platform and it also “organises pop ups in as many cities as possible once in two months just to give customers a feel and look of the product before they buy something,” says Namrata.

About the pop up in our city, the duo says, “There will be products that are made from organic material. We offer contemporary minimal fashion and most of our designs are doing well. But, we still have a long way to go when it comes to minimalism in fashion and apparel,” observes Namrata.

The clothes, she adds, can be worn by anyone between their 20s and 50s. So you can look forward to designs, accessories, jewellery, footwear and apparel for men, women and children. And Namrata assures you that there will be plenty of “good-looking shirts for young boys too.”

As the duo believes in ‘slow fashion’, they have chosen products that are not mass produced but only those that are “created with organic fabrics and material. Many people are into fast fashion, which is buy something that is created fast and sold at a cheap price, which they may probably wear only a few times and dispose it off. This way it is only adding more to the environmental hazard as it lies in some corner rotting away. Instead, why not buy something that is organic and created with love and thought and which you can buy and wear in varied styles for as long as you can. This way you are contributing to the well being of the environment and you are using the product for many years to come,” says Namrata.

“Slow fashion is the movement of designing, creating, and buying garments for quality and longevity. A movement that encourages slower production schedules, fair wages, lower carbon footprints, and very little wastage,” explains Namrata.

Kavya sums up their pop up with, “Expect a range of chic contemporary apparel, bags and shoes, vegan-leather accessories, jewellery, micro-fashion and shoes for kids, and eclectic décor for your homes. Layer that with some music, and food from Chinese and French food trucks, and we assure you that this will be a one-stop shop for a fun-filled shopping weekend.”

For more log on to www.barn.fashion or call 8861673309.