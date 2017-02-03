In love with the past

Brass and bronze idols of god and goddesses, a miniature model of the Eiffel tower, a number of branded and expensive watches, century-old coins and currencies and a slew of other antiques jostle for space on the table as S. Joy Shekar exhibits his prized collection. “I have hundreds of items, each of them unique in a way. Most of these are inherited from my forefathers while I have also added a few to the collection,” beams Joy Shekar, who hails from Pollachi but has made the Temple town his home since the past six months. Posted at the Income Tax Office in the city, Joy Shekar nurtures an undying passion for antiques. Anything that’s old, rich and unique catches his attention and he goes all the way out to add it to his possessions.

“Antique collection is not just a hobby but a way of preserving our rich heritage. The collection is a prized possession that I feel proud to have inherited from my grand fathers and I would like to pass on the same to my son,” says Joy Shekar. “It requires a lot of effort to maintain a vast collection like this. A small repair in any of the items has to be taken care of to keep them in working condition.”

The highlight of Joy Shekar’s collection is an exclusive range of expensive and star edition watches including super enviable ones like the TAG Heuer Grand Carrera Caliber, Tissot and Franck Muller Conquistador Cortez. His collection of cars includes vintage beauties like Austin, Triumph Herald, Morris Minor, Elegant Fiat and Landmaster. A collection of seven Royal Enfield Bullets from 1956 to 1962 apart from a Java bike, Lambretta and Bajaj 150 is also something exclusive. “I send my cars and bikes for vintage shows at Hyderabad, Chennai, Kodaikanal, Ooty, Bangalore and Pollachi.”

“The collection is something that I treasure and cherish. I have personal favourites among them. One of my all time favourites is a Panchaloha idol that emits 12 different sounds when struck at various points.” Pointing to a brass wine holder, a silver pen and a gold pocket watch, he says, “Antiques transport you to a world of the past and you get to imagine and fantasize how things must have been back then.”

To buy an antique is no easy task as you should be prudent enough to differentiate between the real antique and a slew of fake items that masquerade as antiques these days, says Joy Shekar, who visits antiques markets across the world. “I am always on the lookout for something catchy, historical, old, rustic and luxurious.” The collection also includes a range of coins from various centuries.