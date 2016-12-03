Happy to be a geek

more-in

Author and comic book aficionado Jim Demonakos says he is not afraid of people judging him because he reads comics, plays video games and enjoys sci-fi

Jim Demonakos, who runs a chain of comic book stores in the U.S., is happy with comic books’ transition from fringe to mainstream. At Bengaluru’s recently-concluded Comic Con, Jim said, “I think Comic Cons are no longer events attended by geeks alone. Fantasy novels and superheroes have made the transition into popular culture, and shows such as The Big Bang Theory are drawing eyeballs. A few years ago, if I had asked anyone outside the comic book fraternity about the Avengers or told them that a fantasy book series will emerge as one of the most popular TV series of all time, I would have been laughed out of the room. I am very happy that TV and movies have changed perception about comic books and characters in the past decade.”

The bestselling author is happy being identified as a geek and says, “I am not embarrassed about my interests. I have no problem telling people what I do for a living and having turned my hobby into a full time job, I am not afraid of people judging me because I read comics, play video games and enjoy sci-fi. I am happy that shows such as The Big Bang Theory have put the focus back on geek culture.”

The brain behind the popular Emerald City Comic Con adds, “I read comic books every day and am a huge fan of Rick Remender’s work. I have also enjoyed reading Robert Kirkman and have loved the Walking Dead and Invincible series.”

Commenting on whether too many movies and shows result in people losing interest in a series, the genial author said, “It depend on the quality of the movies. I think the prequels made people lose interest in the Star Wars franchise, but The Force Awakens bought them right back. It is important to show that you care about the project.”

Tracing the journey of the Seattle Comic Con, Jim reminisces, “In 2003, I was running a small comic book store in the city and used to be part of a small comic book fair every year. All the participants wanted to do a bigger show. I decided to take the plunge and organise it myself, with help from my brother and a friend. It involved a lot of hard work but was a huge success. I travelled, met many comic book dealers and nearly 3,000 people turned up. The numbers have grown exponentially since.”

Jim’s bestselling novel, The Silence Of Our Friends deals with issues of race and is set in the 1960s in the United States. With racism being the central theme of the recently-concluded American presidential election, Jim says, “Racism used to be brushed under the carpet. This election has changed that. It has made many people think. I feel that it is very important to fight for rights of everyone, and to fight against those who discriminate on the basis of skin colour, religion or gender. We are fighting the good fight and must speak up.”

While he has not read many Indian comics yet Jim says, “It is impressive that India has a huge collection of home grown comic series and does not depend only on the West for their comics fix.”