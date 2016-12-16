Flora and frolic

more-in

The poet who complained of not having time to stand and stare should come and live in Anaikatti. It’s a place where you just have to make time to look around.

When I first moved here 18 months ago, people would wonder at my joy on seeing the humble erukumpoo (Calotropis). How to explain the wealth of childhood memories that the flower brought back?

Of popping the buds as I walked clutching my grandfather’s hand. Some buds would just fall apart when you pressed them, so you needed to choose in a split second so that your passage would be punctuated by a series of pops.

Of breaking off a stem and squealing at the sight of the milky sap. This would bring grandmother out in a hurry to ensure that I didn’t accidentally ingest the poisonous sap. Though this always left me with an intensely overpowering curiosity to know what would happen if I did.

In Anaikatti, I rediscovered a forgotten love for flora. It helped that the campus I lived on was a green space with trees, shrubs and flowering plants of all kinds. If I wasn’t cooing over the spiky red bottle brush flowers, I’d be gushing over the orange Spathodea or the purple Jacaranda flowers.

Another bonus: the fruit trees. In June, when the guava fruits started appearing, it almost set off World War III at home between those who liked the fruit raw and those who liked it ripe. Obviously the latter got very little of the fruit and were extremely cheesed off. Then there was the delight of watching the blush spread across the fat cheeks of the pomegranate. Every day I would inspect the tree anxiously, waiting for the day I could pluck the fruit.

Slowly I learnt about invasive and introduced species. I’d always thought that the thoongumoonji maram (rain tree) was a local, so to speak. Instead I found that this lovely tree, with its overarching canopy and pink-and-white flowers, was an introduced species. We have a young tree on the campus and I would watch in delight as the leaves slowly closed at sun down. This year, the summer was especially hot with temperatures going up to an unheard-of 38°C. One dry and dusty afternoon, I noticed the leaves of the rain tree had folded. According to local custom, this meant rain but the sky was a vivid blue with nary a sight of a cloud. Much later, it occurred to me that this was probably the tree’s way of conserving water.

Another time, I noticed little amber-coloured blobs on its branches. The bark had split in the heat and the sap had oozed out to form these little globules. From the art teacher, a Santiniketan product, I learnt that it could be scraped off and dissolved in water and used as a binder in watercolour paintings.

As a kid, I loved the brightly coloured lantana and so seeing it cover the hillsides was a special joy. Not for long, though. I was sternly informed that it was an invasive species and was taking over from the indigenous varieties. However, Arthur Steele, director of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, offered some measure of comfort. “It may be an invasive species but, used correctly, it can help restore soil fertility, no matter how barren it is.” Intrigued, I asked him for more details, which he was happy to share. “Cut the lantana before the stem becomes too woody; chop into tiny bits and mix it with the top soil. Slowly it will create conditions favourable for the growth of micro-flora and micro-fauna. In a couple of years, you will see native species of plants slowly emerging,” he says with utmost confidence. Now that’s my weapon against those who rail against the lantana.

Anaikatti’s hillsides are covered with flowers, though I do not know whether they are indigenous, introduced or invasive species. Shades of yellow, pink, mauve, lavender, and orange peep out from amid the green. Cacti have grown to tremendous heights and twisted themselves into grotesque shapes. A cascade of pink bougainvillea falls down a couple of walls brightening up an entire stretch of road.

And the trees! Neem, banyan, tamarind, casuarina abound. I look up at the strangely shaped tamarind pods and sigh for the days when I could climb the tree and pluck them. Some of the kids, who are being subjected to my reminiscences, kindly offer me a few that they have collected in the hope that it will shut me up. The bench under the banyan is my favourite space to sit and read or day dream.

What is the tree whose pods look like snakes hanging off the edge of a branch? What is the tree that seems to have a dusting of frost when you look at it from a distance? Is the silver oak an introduced species?

I take all my questions on flora to Arthur who kindly lends me three volumes of Flowers of the Nilgiris. As I pore over its colourful plates and delight in identifying a tree or flower that I’ve seen, I get the news that Cyclone Vardah has uprooted the 10-year-old mango tree in my Chennai home.

I know that I am definitely going to be standing and staring more often than I have done in the past year.