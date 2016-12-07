Experimenting with Shibori

She is clearly in love with textiles.

She createsintricate, pleasing to the eyes geometric patterns in a way that they become works of art. Meet Neha Puri Dhir, the noted textile artist who has used her education in design to fruitful use. As an alumnus of National Institute of Design, her decision to choose this medium came as a surprise for many but Neha followed her heart.

Her art is all about amalgamating Shibori, the Japanese resist dyeing technique to produce patterns on fabrics, with geometric circles. She uses basic shapes and grids to develop complex ideas, using an essential language of dots and lines. These sketches are then transposed to the medium of textile with the technique of resist dyeing acting as her brush. A tad complicated, but Neha strives to simplify the visual vocabulary.

Neha, dressed in a kimono, designed by herself, has just returned from an art residency at Latvia, tells us at our luncheon meeting at The Altitude Cafe and Deli in Meher Chand Market that she is sick of eating beef diet and is now rediscovering the joys of eating vegetarian organic food.

In her life, inadvertently though, food and art intertwines. Just like she discovered taste of North Eastern food after getting married, she also discovered that resist dyeing technique gives her ultimate happiness and needs to pursed with all seriousness.

“It all started when I got married in 2012. My husband, a pilot in the Indian Air Force, was stationed at Jorhat. I joined him here. For the first time in my professional life I got time to think. Since I was not staying in Delhi or Mumbai where I had go through a routine job, I started experimenting with textiles.”

Neha doesn’t like to describe herself as a textile revivalist even though it is the medium which fascinates her. “I am somebody who thinks in textiles, expresses in textiles and whose medium to represent any feeling is textiles. My framed art work look like paintings from a distance. Instead of colours, I use fabrics.”

While staying in Assam, Neha gave a serious thought to using Shibori as a textile art. “Shibori was something which always got me intrigued. Whenever I travelled to London or Milan, I have always been craving to see textile art. If you see the art scene then you would realise that only few practitioners are working on this form. I felt that now that I am in a new city I could be that one person who can make the difference.”

Neha says the best thing about this technique is its unpredictability. “It is a lengthy process. Even if it is a test of patience, it goes with the kind of person I am. Shibori has made me realise I cannot compromise with my result. I am a perfectionist. Even if you do an art work twice, you could come with different results. It goes with my nature. I am not a person who plans things one or two years in advance. I am a spontaneous person and Shibori too is all about spontaneity. But spontaneity doesn’t mean doing a tacky job. It means you have to be prepared for any result and learn to respect that.”

As her elaborate Eggs florentine is placed on the wooden table, Neha says: “The kind of art work which I am doing is a rare thing.I am known for geometric forms. Doing Shibori in circles is a very difficult task. Simplifying any feeling or expression and representing it in any geometric form is challenging.”

As a defence officer’s wife, Neha’s life is all about living in the moment. “My life is so unpredictable. Recently my husband was not sure whether we would be going to Singapore or not. An Armed Forces personnel cannot leave the country without permission from headquarters in Delhi. Every day of my life has become spontaneous and Shibori which is also not based on fixed pattern goes with the kind of life I lead. I cannot plan one or two years in advance.”

As roast pumpkin, beetroot and feta bowl is placed on the table, Neha says eventually she wants to highlight concern for ecological degradation and create awareness on damage done on humans and plant life by pollution, endangering dolphins in Ganges.

At Baroda, where she is presently staying, Neha has a flourishing kitchen garden where she grows herbs, lettuce, and also does her art work. “Not a fertile land yet I have managed to grow oregano, parsley, basil and bishop’s weed. I don’t let any drop of water go waste. I believe in recycling and zero wastage. Any green from kitchen gets converted into manure. 60 per cent of RO water goes waste. So I use that water for dyeing, and watering trees and plants.”

Neha draws a parallel between Japanese art and food. “I like many things about Japan and its culture. I am not a big fan of sushi though. Amount of precision, detail that goes into creating delicate flavour of food is mind boggling . They use spices in a very delicate fashion and this soft touch reflects in their textile art and tea ceremony. Japanese art looks simple but if you go into detail you find that it is very complicated. It also reflects in their pottery, the way it is placed, the way you sit.” .

Our conversation moves to Japanese food. Clearly, it shares some similarities with Shibori. “Shibori is minimalistic and tedious. It looks easy but it is clearly not. Same goes for their food. It is easy to say that Sushi has green wheat kind of thing but can we make it? Once I tried but I couldn’t as spicy Wasabi is so pungent.”

For a creative person, Neha loves to explore different cuisines. While globetrotting for art residencies, she likes to savour delicacies which she had never eaten in India. “In the U.S., Tao is my favourite Japanese restaurant; I like their soups. I have eaten at other Japanese eateries in Singapore, Malaysia and Israel. I like cooking Indian food and baking. I make fruit cakes, banana cakes, mutton, chicken dishes. In my previous birth I must have been a Bengali. I cook food with mustard oil. I like ilesh. Matara in Chittaranjan Park is my favourite in Delhi.”

Neha now wants to explore other things like clamp resist. “My visual is getting formless. The work I am doing these days is textural, abstract as I am dealing with environment. Five years down the line I may not be doing only Shibori. So I will find a way out where I can do it with embroidery, painting and lazer cuts.”