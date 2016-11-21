Do it like denim

more-in

Winter’s here and your good ol’ pair of jeans is likely to be a staple. Here’s how to wear it right

“Denim is a love that never fades,” said Elio Fiorucci The Italian designer credited with designing stretch jeans. With the dipping temperatures calling for a wardrobe facelift, the only constant will be your favourite pair of jeans. Given the versatility of denim, there are umpteen ways to wear it this winter but here are five of our favourite trends for the season.

Flared Jeans

Want to give your skinny jeans a break and yet not get off your denim diet completely? Why not try the 70s inspired flared jeans that now come with a modern appeal? High-waisted flared jeans are trending at the moment. They accentuate a slim waist and when worn with heels, add length to your legs. You can wear flared denims to work too. All you’ve got to do is pick a smart top/shirt to match, throw on a well-cut blazer or even a slim-fit sweater; don’t forget to wear kitten heels that match. For a more casual getup, wear them with a basic T-shirt layered with a cropped leather jacket, or a long cardigan. Choose a pair of tan wedges to complete the look. This time around, opt for a vintage dark wash or a tailored flat front, or you could even try the overstated flare.

Patchwork Denims

Since 2015, they’ve been as popular on the fashion runways as they have been in the street. If you want to play safe with this trend, we suggest you opt for jeans that feature denim patches in a darker or lighter shade than the rest of your pants. You could even try ones that have lace doily patches. However, if you want to quirk up your game, go for denims that feature patchwork of all your favourite things from burgers and fries to the Eiffel Tower or monogrammed initials. You could wear a pullover in white, grey, burgundy, maroon, or navy, and bring out your favourite pair of casual shoes, or your white sneakers.

Denim Culottes

If you took to this trend in summer, chances are it will continue to remain a favourite through the colder months ahead. Currently, laser-cut and colour-block denim culottes are a hit. It’s important to pay attention to the length of your pants. Short women should opt for culottes that end just below the knee while taller women have the luxury of choosing longer ones. If you’re allowed smart casuals to work, consider pairing your culottes with a printed top. Throw on a denim waistcoat and a pair of ankle-strap platform heels, and you’re good to go. You could even team your culottes with a white shirt and wear a long sleeveless vest in a contrasting shade over it. Mid-heel ankle boots would be a safe bet for this look. For a casual day out, wear your culottes with white sneakers, pointy-toe flat shoes, or even open strappy sandals.

Distressed Denims

One of the best things about this trend is that you have a range of silhouettes to choose from. Skinny, slouchy, straight-cut, cropped, boyfriend jeans, when ripped flawlessly, can all look equally stylish. Take your cue from the likes of Victoria Beckham, Mila Kunis, or even Bollywood divas such as Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma. If you’re more about comfort than fashion, cuffed boyfriend jeans are your go to option. They need not be very loose and voluminous, though. You can’t go wrong if you pair these with a solid colour tank top, a white button-down, or even a quirky typography tee. Depending on how slouchy they are, opt for sneakers, pointy-toe shoes, or heels. Don’t forget to carry an oversized bag and don your favourite pair of gold-rimmed aviators to keep the winter sun at bay. If you prefer to wear fitted distressed denims, team them with a nautical inspired striped top in black/white or navy blue/white. A maxi cardigan and casual shoes/ballet flats would go well with it. For a dressy getup, wear your ripped jeans with a fitted top, cropped sweater /jacket, and don’t forget to wear a chunky necklace and tan wedges/black leather knee high boots.