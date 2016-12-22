Creatingnew worlds

more-in

Joelle Sellner, author of Ben 10 and Marvel comics and series, launched her first Indian superhero comic book, D-Man-Power Seeker at Blossom Book House, recently.

Joelle started her career as a writer in advertising, and later wrote for radio and television ads. She has written for an animation series featuring the Olsen twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley in Action, Teen Titans, Jackie Chan Adventures, Shin Chan, Secret Saturdays, Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes for Marvel Entertainment and Ben 10. On D-Man, she says, “The book is a lot of fun and is not just about action or fight sequences of superheroes.” She adds: “The book brings out the hero in every child.” It is set in India and has superhero characters from across the world.

About her move from writing for video games and web series to penning an animated series, she says: “It was not the easiest transition because I was doing both jobs simultaneously for a few years. Initially I didn’t know how to get into writing for animation but I met some other animation writers.” On the challenges faced she points out, “Animation has a lot of movement and action but comics are stationary and static.”

Joelle enjoys collaborating with various artists and graphic teams. “For the best output, tremendous effort is required to make animation a visual treat for the viewers.”

She is currently working on an action movie, a romantic comedy for television, a Japanese animated series, and a graphic novel titled Mer, about mermaids.