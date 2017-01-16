Cashless in Bengaluru

Bengaluru is considered a city of air-conditioned malls, upmarket eateries and one that lacks a beach or river front for a public spaces. In these times of perpetual cash crunch, have you ever wondered if there are places and experiences in Bengaluru, that do not burn a hole in your pocket?Are you among those tired of heading out to the same sanitised, crowded malls to meet friends or watch a movie? Have you ever hoped for a place that will offer great experiences and rank low on the cost factor. Metroplus offers a selection of places and quintessential Bengaluru experiences.

Cubbon park and Lalbagh

Businessman-turned-author Aroon Raman says, “Bengaluru is not only about mall hopping. One of my best memories of the city is the walks conducted by biologist Vijay in Lalbagh and Cubbon Park. I enjoyed them tremendously. You learn a lot about the hidden history of these public spaces. For instance, I discovered that Ronald Ross, a pioneer in the field of malaria research worked in Cubbon park. We discovered that while Cubbon Park, with its statues and colonial buildings, is the symbol of Bengaluru's British history, Lalbagh offers a glimpse of the city under Hyder Ali. The best part of the Lalbagh walk is the superb South Indian breakfast that is included in the package. I love the coffee and a special grape juice. I am yet to taste anything similar to it.” IT engineer Prashant Kumar says, “Malls are filled to the brim with people, noisy and very sanitised. It feels very impersonal. That is not the case with a walk in Cubbon park. You feel like you have been transported into the wild, miles away from the city. I am happy that despite the wholesale changes the city has seen in the past few decades, this green cover has not changed much.”

Church street

It may be full of high-end restaurants, top brand stores and cafés.

However, it also houses the India Coffee house, where you can sip on strong decoction coffee, with a helping of cutlets and runny omelettes, all for under Rs. 100.

