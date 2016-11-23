Breaking new ground

more-in

Young Keshav Rai has devised a new product for bikers

Innovation in technology is also attracting visitors, who normally scout the exhibition ground for souvenirs and home appliances, to the ongoing India International Trade Fair in Pragati Maidan.

At the stall in Innovation pavilion outside Hall No. 14, Keshav Rai, who studied mechanical engineering from MD University, Rohtak, is showcasing a small yet handy product for bike users, who have to clean their bike every time they ride it. What is special and unique about the cover is that it has been meticulously prepared by Keshav, who interestingly, does not ride a bike, all by himself in an effort to ease the suffering of motorbike users.

Explaining how he has converted an idea into a useful reality, Keshav says, “I have invented a cover which can be applied on the leg guard of the motorbike within few seconds. It can be removed with ease within a few seconds. All the rider has to do is to pull out the fabric to cover the bike and it rolls back into the device by just rotating the handle. The handy device is installed on the bike itself which also adds to the sporty look of the bike and provide it the cover. The encased covering remains on the bike. It is water, dust and heat repellent. It comes in various colours and is of super premium fitting with super premium fabric.”

Another unique selling proposition of the devise is that it also acts as an advertising space. “Currently it comes with various printable quotes. One size fits all models, be it city bike or a cruiser bike. With the installation of this device, riders don’t have to wash the bikes so frequently and they don’t need to worry about hiding the cleaning cloth on the body of the bike anymore,” he says.

On the inspiration behind the innovation, Keshav says: “I am a keen observer, I don’t have a big story to back this invention. Just that I used to observe bikers on metro station cleaning their bike’s seats and tanks every time before starting their ride. For me the real inspiration is just to keep on innovating.

When I see an opportunity to solve a problem I immediately take upon myself the challenge as I want to give back something to society.”

But having an idea is one thing, execution is the real task. “I wanted to keep it simple, elegant, speedy, effective and most importantly cost effective. It took me around ten months to develop the final prototype.”

Keshav has applied for a patent too. This will be his second patent; his first was for a foot power generation. “Next, a car cover will be launched in about four months,” he says.

M.T.