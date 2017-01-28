Ask Shahnaz

My lips get dry all the time, through the year. I apply glycerine thrice a day. Please suggest a permanent solution for this – Pratyusha

Since your lips are dry through the year, it cannot be due to the weather or low humidity in the air. Habitual licking of lips, thyroid imbalance, or vitamin deficiencies could be the cause of this. For instance, excess supplements of vitamin A or a deficiency in vitamin B can cause dry lips. Consult a doctor to eliminate thyroid or other imbalances. The skin absorbs an emulsion of water and oils, so instead of glycerine, try applying creams and lip balms. Matte lipsticks can also cause dryness. The skin of the lips is thin and delicate. After washing your face, when the lips are wet, rub them gently with a soft towel. This helps remove the dead skin. Then apply milk cream and leave on for an hour. Apply sunscreen lotion 20 minutes before stepping out in the sun. Some lip balms also contain sunscreen. Apply almond cream or pure almond oil daily on the lips and leave on overnight.

Mail your queries to askshahnaz@gmail.com