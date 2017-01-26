All bites, no bark

Recently, the Supreme Court of India ruled that stray dogs have the right to live — all this while the non-profit organisation, Voice of Stray Dogs (VOSD), has been advocating the same, ensuring not just their life, but the standard of it as well.

VOSD has cared for over 7,000 dogs and provided medical care to 2,00,000 cases. Apart from this, VOSD also houses over 750 dogs. The organisation held a Monster-Bake sale to raise funds.

The sale was held at the Rangoli Metro Arcade, M.G. Road. Selling an array of cupcakes - right from their vegan variety made with jaggery, to their delectable Oreo treats – the event was a feast for those with a sweet-tooth. Besides baked goodies, there was also merchandise like refrigerator magnets, tees and mugs – all featuring the cause.

Sangeeta Velegar, from VOSD says, “Monster Bake is working towards creating a Guinness World Record of selling the most cupcakes, which happens to be 18,000. Till date, many buy exotic breeds of dogs while they are puppies, only to abandon them as they grow older. It is not uncommon to see numerous cases of hit-and-run, stones pelted, and other unthinkable atrocities committed to these furry creatures.

Those who want to be part of this cause and love animals, want to adopt a pet, sponsor a vaccine or even help gift a pet, can log on to www.store.strays.in.