A lovely journey with happy side effects

As World Vegan month is drawing to a close, Amita Desai discusses her transition to veganism and what the lifestyle signifies

Essentially, avoiding harm to any living being is the explicit agenda of a vegan. Veganism in effect is a personal choice, a concern and a commitment.

When I started this journey over six years ago, I was a complete novice. Initiated to the concept of veganism by my younger daughter Urvi, who sensitively but firmly let me know that each time I bought a silk sari I was participating in a mass murder of hundreds of silk worms. Urvi and my elder daughter Kinjal began to share matter on animals. We shared joy over video and photographs of animal love and animal kindness (I particularly remember a video sent by one of them about how a dog lifted another dog off the highway where it had collapsed, to save it from being run over). We also shared tears and sadness when we saw overt and covert animal abuse. I learnt a lot from these shared experiences and connected with them further through our commitment to animals and nature.

From some of these videos, I learnt that in order to make the cow lactate, her calf was kept in her vicinity, its smell and sound would create a steady flow of milk. What beautiful ways of nature for a mother to provide for her young one. Alas, human gain and greed know no limit — in reality the cow and the calf do not meet, do not touch and cannot comfort one another but rather kept separated at a distance, leaving both mother and her calf pining for each other. I was hugely disturbed by these heart-wrenching images.

When I found how cows were relentlessly machine pumped, in the standing, for most part of the day, or inseminated, or rather violated by human devices and forced to produce calves and milk on command and that the reverence of cows and other animals has degenerated into commodification, I was broken. I was haunted by images of sad quacks of chicken in pain in the early morning vans, goats being dragged to the butchers or the temples for sacrifice, calves wailing at being torn away from their mothers. I realised then that I was party to this violence, the greed and the massive exploitation the dairy and meat industry perpetuated. I was deeply impacted. Words of my little daughters began to dawn new sense.

I decided to try to be a vegan for one week, which stretched to one month and then there was no looking back. Of course I began with the easiest life choice, which is my diet. I then moved on to make informed choices regarding clothes, footwear and other accessories like cosmetics, hygiene products, handbags and wallets, and so on. At all stages it was a process of learning. I study ingredient’s lists for every item I shop. I began to buy local items, to reduce chemicals and look at what other viable vegan, organic and non-plastic options I could avail of. It has been challenging but not impossible. I feel somewhat empowered by the gradual learning, a general feel-good for being able to exercise choices and of course, feel comfortable that these choices do not cause pain to any living being.

Veganism indicates eating preferences and other life choices which do not contain any animal substance.

Hence, unlike a vegetarian who avoids meat in food, or a Jain who practices ahimsa in thought, word and deed, vegans go a step further in abstaining use of all animal products. In effect, one uses only plant-based products.

Soon after I turned vegan, Hyderabad vegan group began to become active, potlucks were being organised, cooking classes were offered, Facebook support groups evolved and I realised I was part of a growing and vibrant vegan Hyderabad movement.

Over the years you have Terrassen café which is entirely vegan, curd and frozen desserts from Freezora, numerous others who cater to cakes and bakes.

Hotels and restaurants are also willing to try and serve vegan pizzas, my office has learnt to make perfectly brewed vegan coffee and hence you find yourself being able to comfortably enjoy many more vegan options. This has been a lovely journey, of learning, of discovering joys of non-violent coexistence and a more heightened living experience.

Among several happy side effects of this life choice such as health benefits and reduced requirement for medication, the one benefit that came as a bit of a surprise was that I found myself become calmer and more composed.

Despite unending amount of excitable events happening all around me I did notice that I behaved with greater composure and balance than I had hitherto. Is this a little thank you from the nature around me, the aleo vera plant or the little birdie taking care of me? Be as it may, I draw great strength and comfort from the fact that there is a sense of sync possible between the inner and the outer being.

(The writer is Executive Director, Goethe Zentrum, Hyderabad)