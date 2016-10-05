Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

BASKETBALL

Durant’s Warriors send out ominous warning

In what could well be a sign of things to come in the new season, Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors rampaged home to a 120-75 victory over Los Angeles Clippers. The pre-season game was Durant’s first home game for the Warriors.

CRICKET

Broad eyes ODI return

Stuart Broad thinks that he still has it in him to earn a recall to the England ODI set up. Broad believes that spending more time playing white ball cricket could well do the trick, and still dreams of being part of the plans for the 2019 World Cup to be hosted by England.

FOOTBALL

WC qualifying from Thursday

German clubs might boast the biggest attendances and Arsenal might have raked in more money through matchday revenue, but the attention now shifts to 2018 World Cup qualifying for the next week.

European qualifying action includes continental giants Italy and Spain taking on each other, while England look to put the Sam Allardyce chapter behind them.

In South America, Argentina are left to fill a Messi-sized hole following Lionel Messi’s injury absence and Chile are eager to bring their campaign back on track in what might be a tricky fixture against Ecuador.