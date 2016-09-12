Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

CRICKET

Rohit, Dhawan retained for Tests against NZ

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan held to their places in the Indian squad as the selectors named a 15-man squad under the leadership of Virat Kohli for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

Morgan, Hales opt out of Bangladesh series

Citing security concerns, Eoin Morgan and Alex Hales have confirmed their decision to skip England’s upcoming tour of Bangladesh and have declared themselves unavailable for selection.

FOOTBALL

Balotelli scores twice on Nice debut

Making his first appearance for French club Nice, Mario Balotelli scored twice to lift his side to a 3-2 Ligue 1 win over Marseille on Sunday.

TENNIS

Wawrinka stuns Djokovic to clinch U.S. Open

Stan Wawrinka made it three out of three in Grand Slam finals as his 6-7 (1-7), 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 victory over Novak Djokovic handed him his third Grand Slam title and first U.S. Open title.