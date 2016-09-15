Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

CRICKET

Faulkner, Marsh out of SA series with injuries

James Faulkner and Shaun Marsh would be missing out on Australia’s five ODI matches against South Africa after both players were ruled out through injuries.

Hick named Aussies batting coach

Zimbabwe-born Graeme Hick, who plied his trade with England, has been appointed as Australia’s batting coach after impressing during his temporary tenure.

FOOTBALL

Leicester fairytale continues in Champions League

Marking their debut in Europe’s elite competition, Leicester City had the perfect start with a 3-0 away win against Club Brugge in Belgium. While Marc Albrighton scored the opener, Riyad Mahrez added a brace for a convincing victory.

The goals kept flowing on the second day of Champions League group phase action, with Sergio Aguero scoring a hat-trick in Manchester City’s 4-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund strolling past Legia Warsaw with a 6-0 victory.

While Real Madrid managed a late come-from-behind 2-1 win over Sporting, Juventus were held to a goalless draw by Sevilla.

FORMULA 1

Tricky test ahead for Hamilton

With his championship lead trimmed to two points, Lewis Hamilton expects a tough weekend at Singapore, where he will not only have to get the better of team-mate and championship rival Nico Rosberg, but also the drivers from Red Bull and Ferrari.

TENNIS

India take on Spain in Davis Cup play-off tie

Despite playing in home conditions, it is India who begin the tie as outsiders as they are up against one of the best teams in Spain. Spain have packed their side with stars as Rafael Nadal, David Ferrer and doubles pair Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez have come to New Delhi.

In the world group semi-finals, Great Britain will take on Argentina at Glasgow, while Croatia will face France at Zadar.