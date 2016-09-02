Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

ATHLETICS

Thompson clocks second fastest 200m of 2016

With the best in the business lining up at the start, the women’s 200m of the Diamond League meeting at Zurich was always going to be of the highest quality. It turned out to be just like that as Olympic champion Elaine Thompson (21.85 seconds) pipped world champion Dafne Schippers by one-hundredth of a second.

CRICKET

England take 4-0 series lead

Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow scored resolute half-centuries as the home side reached their target of 248. Victory by four wickets handed England a 4-0 lead in the five match series.

FOOTBALL

Messi puts Argentina top of South American qualifying group

Lionel Messi might miss out Argentina’s next qualifier against Venezuela, but his first-half goal handed them a 1-0 win over Uruguay that lifted them top of the South American qualifying group for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Eight weeks after Portugal won Euro 2016, European nations kick start their qualifying campaign for the World Cup this weekend.

TENNIS

Murray, Serena storm through on a rainy day

The newly erected roof kept the rain away from the Arthur Ashe stadium, but the noise reached deafening heights as the matches continued under the roof.

Andy Murray complained that he couldn’t hear anything owing to the louder crowd noise with the roof on, even as he comfortably downed Marcel Granollers 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.

Serena Williams started later when the rain had almost come to a stop, and she took just 65 minutes to complete her 6-3, 6-3 win over Vania King and book her passage to the third round.