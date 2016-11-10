Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

BASKETBALL

Hawks make it three in a row

Atlanta Hawks beat Chicago Bulls 115-107 for their third consecutive victory. Defensive specialist Thabo Sefolosha came good in offence as well as he scored 20 points to go along with Dwight Howard’s 18.

CHESS

Carlsen favourite to retain title

Reigning world chess champion Magnus Carlsen is expected to retain his title against Sergey Karjakin in the 12-game championship set to begin on Friday in New York.

CRICKET

England pile on the runs on day two

India were 63 for no loss at stumps on day two of the first Test against England at Rajkot. All-rounders Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali completed their centuries to add to Joe Root’s ton from day one to build a comprehensive first innings total of 537 for the visitors.

Herath spins SL to victory

Captain Rangana Herath finished with match figures of 13 for 152, including 8 for 63 in the second innings, to dismiss Zimbabwe for 233, thereby completing a 257-run victory and a 2-0 series whitewash.