Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

CRICKET

India’s lead swells over 300

A seventh-wicket partnership of 103 between Rohit Sharma (82) and Wriddhiman Saha (39 not out) saw India’s lead bulge to 339 at stumps on the third day of the second Test against New Zealand at Kolkata. India were 227 for eight with Saha and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (8) at the crease.

Earlier, the Kiwi paceman had brought their side back into contention by reducing the hosts to 106 for six in their second innings. Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner were the pick of the bowlers with three wickets apiece and Trent Boult took two scalps, including that of Virat Kohli (45).

FORMULA 1

Ricciardo wins Malaysian GP

Red Bull had a brilliant one-two in an incident-filled race as Daniel Ricciardo came first and Max Verstappen finished second at the Malaysian GP.

Nico Rosberg came in third despite the 10-second time penalty imposed on him, to extend his overall lead over Lewis Hamilton to 23 points. A blown engine meant that Hamilton had to retire while in the lead.