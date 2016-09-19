Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

CRICKET

Anderson recalled in New Zealand’s ODI squad

Corey Anderson has been included in New Zealand’s ODI squad for the upcoming five-match ODI series in India. Anderson, returning from a back injury that ruled him out of international duty for months, will be playing as a specialist batsman.

FOOTBALL

Real equal Barca’s record with 16th straight victory

Despite the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, Real Madrid registered a 2-0 away victory against Espanyol that allowed them to equal Barcelona’s record of 16 consecutive La Liga wins. James Rodriguez scored his first Real Madrid goal in five months to open the scoring in first half stoppage time and Karim Benzema sealed the result with the second in the 70th minute.

In France, Lyon were held to a goalless draw at Marseille, while Nice preserved their unbeaten record following a 1-1 draw at Montpellier.

Juventus were stunned by Inter Milan in the Italian Serie A as the defending champions went down 2-1, their first defeat of this season.

While Tottenham moved up to third in the Premier League following their 1-0 win over Sunderland, Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United fell to a humiliating 3-1 defeat at Watford. Also on Sunday, Hertha Berlin became the only team other than Bayern Munich to pick all nine points from the first three fixtures, after their brilliant 2-0 win over Schalke.

PARALYMPICS

Rio Paralympics flame extinguished to end Games

A glittering closing ceremony marked the end of the Rio Paralympics as the flame was extinguished in the iconic Maracana Stadium to officially end the first Paralympic Games held in South America. China were the runaway winners, finishing with 107 golds, 81 silvers and 51 bronze. India finished 43rd with a medal tally of 2 golds, 1 silver and 1 bronze.