Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

CRICKET

Stokes eager to contribute as an all-rounder

Ben Stokes, who played the first two One Day Internationals against Pakistan as a pure batsman, is eager to have a bowl in the third ODI and believes his body is ready for the toll.

Meanwhile, Aussie pace bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile will have to sit out of the game for longer than expected owing to a bone stress injury in his lower back.

FOOTBALL

Monaco beat PSG 3-1; Barca edge Bilbao 1-0

In the last season, Paris Saint-Germain lost in Ligue 1 for the first time only in February. In the two seasons before that, their first defeat of the season came in December. But this time though, they have lost their third match of the season itself, going down 3-1 against a spirited Monaco side. Goals from Joao Moutinho, Fabinho and a Serge Aurier own-goal have raised questions whether PSG, minus Zlatan Ibrahimovic, can continue their domestic domination.

In other leagues, Barcelona took a hard-fought 1-0 La Liga win over Athletic Bilbao; Cagliari came from two goals down to draw their Serie A game against Roma 2-2 and Manchester City top the Premier League table after a 3-1 victory over West Ham.