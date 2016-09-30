Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

CRICKET

India 239 for seven after day one

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, India were 239 for 7 at stumps on day one of the second Test against New Zealand.

After losing three wickets and scoring just 57 in the first session of play, Cheteshwar Pujara (87) and Ajinkya Rahane (77) put on 141 for the fourth wicket.

But four more wickets in the post tea session meant that India ended the day at 239 for 7.

FOOTBALL

Roma, Manchester United register victories in Europa League

Francesco Totti might have turned 40 in the previous week, but he showed that he still has it in him as he had three assists in Roma’s 4-0 win over Astra.

Manchester United laboured to a 1-0 victory over Zorya Luhansk, Zlatan Ibrahimovic heading the ball in after Wayne Rooney’s mishit shot.

FORMULA 1

Hamilton tops Malaysia practice

Lewis Hamilton finished behind Nico Rosberg in the morning session of practice but outpaced his championship-leading teammate in the second practice session on Friday.

All the attention was, however, on Kevin Magnussen after his Renault caught fire in the morning session, leading to a 15 minute stoppage. The driver was safe and Renault engineers managed to get him out for the afternoon session, which he finished 19th.