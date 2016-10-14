Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

CRICKET

Azhar Ali, Sami give Pakistan superb start against West Indies

Pakistan’s Azhar Ali became the first batsman to score a century in a day/night international Test match as his unbeaten 146, along with fellow opener Sami Aslam’s 90, took Pakistan to 279 for one at the end of the first day on Thursday.

FOOTBALL

Neymar vows to continue with his playing style

Despite being subjected to some rough treatment on the football field, Brazilian star Neymar has stated that he will continue playing the game in his own way: dribbling, scoring goals and creating them for his teammates.

MOTOGP

Marquez within touching distance of MotoGP title

Honda’s Marc Marquez will have four opportunities to wrap up his third world title, the first of which make their way this weekend at Japan.

TENNIS

Djokovic given a fright at Shanghai

Novak Djokovic had to fight his way through to the Shanghai Masters semi-finals in a 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 victory over 110th ranked Mischa Zverev.

Djokovic will next take on Roberto Bautista Agut, who got the better of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, 6-3, 6-4.