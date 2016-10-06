TOPICS

Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

BASKETBALL

Cavaliers begin pre-season with a convincing victory

Only two from those that opened game seven of the NBA Finals against Golden State Warriors started for the Cleveland Cavaliers in their pre-season opener against Orlando Magic, but that didn’t stop the defending champions from posting a routine 117-102 win.

CRICKET

Miller magic helps Proteas record second-highest chase

David Miller secured victory from the jaws of defeat as his unbeaten 79-ball 118 helped South Africa chase down 372, the second-highest target ever achieved. The improbable win allowed the hosts to take a 3-0 series lead in the five-match series against Australia.

Kohli believes captaincy has made him a better cricketer

India’s skipper Virat Kohli has stated that leading the country has made him a better cricketer and also added that the essence of being a captain lies in taking bold decisions and backing them till the end.

