Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

CRICKET

England fight back on day one

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, England were in a spin as the Bangladeshi spinners struck early. Fifties from Moeen Ali (68) and Jonny Bairstow (52), however, allowed the visitors to reach 258 for 7 at stumps on day one.

FOOTBALL

Messi spoils Guardiola’s homecoming

Touted as the one of the matches to watch out for in the group stages of the Champions League, Lionel Messi ran riot, scoring a hat-trick in Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Mesut Ozil scored a hat-trick in Arsenal’s 6-0 win over Ludogorets while Bayern Munich resurfaced from their dip in form with a 4-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven.

TENNIS

Sania delighted to be clubbed with greats

Sania Mirza expressed her satisfaction after being clubbed with the likes of Martina Navratilova, Cara Black and Liezel Huber. Mirza, who has completed 80 consecutive weeks ranked one in women’s doubles, is now fourth in the all time list for the longest stints at the top.