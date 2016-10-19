Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

CRICKET

India vs New Zealand - second ODI at Feroz Shah Kotla

The second of the five ODI matches between India and New Zealand will take place in New Delhi. While the hosts enter the game as the favourites, the visitors are still searching for their first win in this visit, having lost all three Test matches and the first ODI.

Cook to become England’s most capped Test cricketer

England Test team captain Alastair Cook is set to become the country’s most capped cricketer in the format when he leads his side in the first of two matches against Bangladesh at Chittagong on Thursday.

FOOTBALL

Leicester edge closer to Champions League last 16

Leicester City made it three out of three in the Champions League group phase as they registered a 1-0 win over Copenhagen to have nine points in the kitty, taking them closer to the knock out stages.

Continental giants Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus also registered victories on Tuesday.