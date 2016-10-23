Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

CRICKET

Bangladesh-England match poised on a knife-edge

The first Test between Bangladesh and England is set for a nail-biting finish on the fifth and final day at Chittagong with the hosts needing another 33 runs to win with two wickets in hand.

Sabbir Rahman remains unbeaten on 59 while Gareth Batty was the pick of the bowlers for England with three wickets in the innings, including that of captain Mushfiqur Rahim (39).

FOOTBALL

Locatelli stunner gives Milan controversial win

AC Milan’s teenage midfielder Manuel Locatelli unleashed a goal of the season contender to help his side register a 1-0 victory over Juventus. The game had its fair share of controversy as Juve had a legitimate goal ruled offside.

MOTOGP

British first in Australian GP

Cal Crutchlow became the first British winner of the Australian Grand Prix as he held off Valentino Rossi over 18 laps at the Phillip Island.

Crutchlow made the most of his chance after world champions Marc Marquez crashed out while leading the race.