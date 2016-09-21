Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

CRICKET

India face New Zealand in their 500th Test match

India’s historic 500th Test against New Zealand at Kanpur starting on Thursday not only marks the beginning of this series, but also an extended home season in which the hosts play 13 Tests.

The wicket is expected to be spin-friendly, but not a dust bowl, and there is a threat of rain as far as the weather forecast is concerned.

FOOTBALL

Dortmund, PSG move provisionally top in their leagues

There is plenty of midweek action this time around and there were plenty of goals too.

Borussia Dortmund continued their goalscoring exploits with a 5-1 victory over Wolfsburg, which takes them to the top of Bundesliga ahead of the other fixtures for the gameweek.

PSG too top Ligue 1 on goal difference at the moment, following their 3-0 win over Dijon.

Sevilla maintained their supremacy in the Seville derby in La Liga with a 1-0 victory over Real Betis.

AC Milan got the better of Lazio in Serie A as goals from Carlos Bacca and M’Baye Niang handed them a 2-0 win.