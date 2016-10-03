Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

CRICKET

India win second Test by 178 runs

A collective bowling effort in the second innings saw India dismiss New Zealand for 197 to win the second of the three-match Test series.

The 178-run victory not only handed the hosts an unassailable 2-0 series lead, but also allowed them to climb back to the top of the ICC Test rankings chart, replacing Pakistan at the summit.

Seven wickets in the post-tea session carved the pathway to the win as the Kiwis lost wickets in a flurry after the initial resistance.

Ravichandran Ashwin (3 for 82), Ravindra Jadeja (3 for 41) and Mohammad Shami (3 for 46) took three wickets apiece while Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished with figures of 1 for 28 in the second innings, after his five-wicket haul in the first innings.

New Zealand opener Tom Latham (74) offered stubborn resistance to start of with, but was caught behind off Ashwin.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha was declared Man of the match, after he scored unbeaten fifties (54* and 58*) for India in both innings.

Azam leads Pak to series win

Babar Azam’s 123 allowed Pakistan to post a challenging total of 337 for five in the second ODI. West Indies managed just 278 for seven in their chase, handing Pakistan a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

FOOTBALL

Atletico go top of La Liga

Real Madrid’s fourth consecutive draw in all competitions and Barcelona’s surprise defeat against Celta Vigo meant that Atletico Madrid finished the weekend on top of La Liga after their 2-0 win over Valencia.

GOLF

US end Ryder Cup drought

For the first time since 2008, United States won the Ryder Cup , beating the Europeans 17-11 for their biggest ever margin of victory.