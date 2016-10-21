Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

CRICKET

India accept DRS trial; venues announced for Australia series

India have accepted the Decision Review System and will employ it on a temporary basis to evaluate its current state in the upcoming Test series against England next month.

The schedule for Australia’s tour to India was also announced on Friday, with Pune, Ranchi and Dharamsala set to host their maiden Test matches in the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Match in the balance after day 2

Bangladesh reached 221 for 5 at stumps on day two after dismissing England for 293 early in the day. The match is finely in the balance, with the hosts still trailing by 72 runs with 5 wickets in hand.

FOOTBALL

Pogba at the double for United

Manchester United cruised to a 4-1 Europa League win over Fenerbahce, thanks largely to a brace from Paul Pogba.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, held on for a 1-0 victory over Southampton – a win that would ease the pressure on coach Frank de Boer.