Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

ATHLETICS

Stellar field for women’s 200m

Elaine Thompson, Dafne Schippers, Allyson Felix and Veronica Campbell-Brown will head a star-studded 200m women’s race at the Zurich Diamond League on Thursday.

CRICKET

Hales powers England to series win

Alex Hales’ scored England’s highest ODI score (171) to power them to the highest ODI score (444/3) in the history of the game. The result - victory by 169 runs - meant that England have an unassailable 3-0 lead against Pakistan in the five match series.

Steyn believes he can get better

Dale Steyn’s five for 33 in the second innings might have helped South Africa beat New Zealand in the second Test and win the series 1-0, but the paceman believes that he is still a long way from where he wants to be.

TENNIS

Murray, Serena progress to second round of US Open

Andy Murray, who is looking to become the fourth man in the Open Era to reach all four major finals in a calendar year, got off to the perfect start with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Lukas Rosol.

Serena Williams hadn’t practiced much owing to a sore shoulder, but that didn’t stop her from easing through to the second round with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Ekaterina Makarova.