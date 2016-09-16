TOPICS

sport

Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

CRICKET

30 stitches for Starc after training mishap

Australia’s Mitchell Starc required 30 stitches on a leg wound on Friday after he collided with training equipment on Thursday. In order to aid his recovery, Starc is expected to have his left shin in a brace for up to three weeks.

FOOTBALL

Feyenoord beats Man United 1-0

Tonny Trindade de Vilhena turned out to be the unlikely hero on Thursday as the midfielder scored the only goal of their Europa League group phase game to give Feyenoord a surprise 1-0 victory over Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United.

GOLF

Chawrasia starts with one-under 71

SSP Chawrasia is tied 44th after a weather-truncated day one at the Italian Open as he made a decent start with a score of one-under 71.

