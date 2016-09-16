Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

CRICKET

30 stitches for Starc after training mishap

Australia’s Mitchell Starc required 30 stitches on a leg wound on Friday after he collided with training equipment on Thursday. In order to aid his recovery, Starc is expected to have his left shin in a brace for up to three weeks.

FOOTBALL

Feyenoord beats Man United 1-0

Tonny Trindade de Vilhena turned out to be the unlikely hero on Thursday as the midfielder scored the only goal of their Europa League group phase game to give Feyenoord a surprise 1-0 victory over Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United.

GOLF

Chawrasia starts with one-under 71

SSP Chawrasia is tied 44th after a weather-truncated day one at the Italian Open as he made a decent start with a score of one-under 71.