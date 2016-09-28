Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

CRICKET

Pakistan complete 3-0 series triumph against West Indies

With an eight-wicket victory in the third and final T20 game of the series, Pakistan completed a whitewash against the world champions in the format. West Indies once again had their batsmen to blame as they put up a poor effort to reach just 103 for five in their 20 overs. Pakistan reached the target with 29 balls to spare.

FOOTBALL

Schuerrle denies Real victory

Borussia Dortmund came-from-behind twice to draw their Champions League game against Real Madrid 2-2. Andre Schuerrle scored the equaliser the second time around in the 87th minute, ensuring that Real’s dismal record against German clubs continued.

Leicester City continued their 100 per cent record in Champions League with a 1-0 win over Porto and Tottenham Hotspur defeated CSKA Moscow by the same score line.

TENNIS

Muguruza crashes out at Wuhan

While Angelique Kerber was tested in her first match as world number one, Garbine Muguruza was sent packing at Wuhan.

Kerber defeated Kristina Mladenovic 6-7 (4/7), 6-1, 6-4 and Muguruza went down against Jelena Jankovic 6-4, 7-6 (7/2).