Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

BADMINTON

Pratul wins Bahrain International Challenge

Pratul Joshi defeated his brother Aditya Joshi 21-17, 12-21, 21-15 in the finals of the Bahrain International Challenge to win his first international title.

BASKETBALL

Harden heroics in vain as Cavs remain unbeaten

Houston Rockets’ James Harden scored 41 points in a losing effort as defending champions Cleveland Cavaliers moved to a 4-0 start to the season with a 128-120 victory.

Kyrie Irving top-scored for the Cavs with 32 points, who also Kevin Love to thank for an outstanding defensive performance in the final quarter. Love added 24 points, while LeBron James pitched in with 19.

San Antonio Spurs, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat of the season, going down tamely to Utah Jazz, 106-91. Coach Gregg Popovich pointed out at his team’s slow start as the reason for their defeat. George Hill top scored for the Jazz with 22 points.

CRICKET

Siddle included in Australia’s team for first Test

Australia chose experience over potential as they picked Peter Siddle for the first Test against South Africa starting at Perth on Thursday over uncapped Joe Mennie.

Siddle, recovering from a back injury, is set to play for the first time since February, when he took on New Zealand at Wellington.

FOOTBALL

Barcelona stunned by Manchester City

Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola had his revenge against his former side Barcelona as they came-from-behind for a 3-1 victory at home. After Lionel Messi opened the scoring, Ilkay Gundogan equalised before Kevin de Bruyne gave them the lead. Gundogan’s second of the night put the result beyond any danger.

Arsenal, Paris Saint-German, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich made their way to the knockout stages of the Champions League with wins over their respective opponents. Group B remains wide open with Napoli, Benfica and Besiktas vying for the two spots on offer.