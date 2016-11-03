Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

CRICKET

Starc-powered Aussies dismiss South Africa for 242

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, South Africa were put on the mat as Mitchell Starc, ably supported by Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, dismissed the Proteas for just 242. Quinton de Kock top-scored for the visitors with 84.

To add insult to injury, David Warner (73*) and Shaun Marsh (29*) then put an unbeaten opening stand of 105, to trail South Africa by just 137 runs at the end of the first day of the first Test at Perth.

Brathwaite stars in Windies win

Kraigg Brathwaite and Shane Dowrich continued from where they left off on Wednesday to score 60 apiece and take West Indies across the line in the third and final Test against Pakistan, winning the match by five wickets. Brathwaite was the star of the match as he had also carried his bat through in the first innings for West Indies.

FOOTBALL

Dortmund through to last 16

Borussia Dortmund are through to the knock-out stages of the Champions League after Adrian Ramos scored the only goal of the game against Sporting.

Real Madrid and Leicester City, meanwhile, have been made to wait as they were only able to draw against their respective encounters. While Real played out a six-goal thriller against Legia Warsaw, Leicester were held to a goalless stalemate away at Copenhagen.