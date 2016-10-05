Imagine if giant fishing nets constantly hindered our paths as we walked on our roads, and very often, accidentally trapped us in them. As scary as that scenario sounds, it is a living reality for many aquatic creatures which get caught in human traps and die because of pollution caused by people. Let’s dive straight in and meet some special animals that live in a habitat that is very different from ours...

Ganges River Dolphin



Did you know that the Ganges river dolphin which was once found in large numbers across India, Nepal and Bangladesh can barely see? However, it is not the dolphin’s eyesight that has led to a drastic decline in its numbers. Human short-sightedness has had a significant role to play as well. Pollution and construction of dams, among other factors, have threatened the habitat of this species. It also gets caught in fishing nets by accident and its oil and meat are said to have commercial value. It is estimated that less than 3,000 remain in the waters of the Ganges and Brahmaputra among other rivers and tributaries.

It is special because…. It is among the few dolphin species which lives in freshwater and not sea water. It is India’s National Aquatic Animal.

European Eel



These small and innocuous-looking endangered creatures can be found mainly in parts of Europe. They can give some of the long-distance runners a run for their money, as they swim for over 5,000 kilometres to reach the Sargasso Sea. There’s a lot experts are still studying about this creature and its interesting life cycle. It was also eaten as a delicacy and its numbers have been affected due to overfishing and climate change among other factors.

It is special because… It lives mainly in freshwater and swims to the sea during the breeding season.

Dugong



Also called a sea cow, dugongs are vegetarians and feed on seagrass found under water. Ranging from Australia to Vanuatu, these large benign mammals are spread across many parts of the world, but face many threats. Did you know that they are also found in Indian waters? They are caught mainly for their meat and oil and sometimes get trapped accidentally. Several places, including Australia and United Arab Emirates, which have a significant dugong population, have put a conservation plan in place to protect them.

It is special because… It is among the few herbivorous marine mammals.

Atlantic Goliath Grouper



Once found in abundant numbers in the Atlantic Ocean in coasts off southeastern United States,the Caribbean and Brazil among other places, these large fish are only found in small numbers now. The decline is attributed mainly to overfishing. They can weigh around 400 kg and can grow up to eight feet long. Unlike the European eel, these fish are not enthusiastic travellers and prefer living within a small range, making them more vulnerable.

It is special because...It can make a special sound unique to it and is an important predator.

Hawksbill Turtle



The hawksbill turtle is truly a global citizen, for it is found in the Indian, Atlantic and Pacific oceans. Unfortunately, the numbers of these endangered species are not encouraging. Their shell has been of great value since historical times, but trading them is now banned. They were exploited for making jewellery and other ornamental items, taking a toll on their numbers. These beautiful reptiles can grow to weigh over 60 kg and also suffer when their nesting habitats are disturbed due to human activity and pollution. Wondering why it is called a hawksbill turtle? Then look at the tip of its face closely.

It is special because...It thrives in coral reefs and helps maintain a balance by feeding on sponges.

Blue Whale



When we think of the blue whale, the first characteristic that comes to mind is its size. These humongous but majestic marine creatures can be as long as 90-100 feet, can weigh over 1,50,000 kg and live for over 80 years. There are different types of blue whales such as North Atlantic blue whale and pygmy blue whale. Whaling, among other factors, contributed significantly to a decline in numbers. The blue whale has a reputation for having one of the most distinctive calls which can be heard, presumably by other whales, over hundreds of kilometres away.

It is special because… Though it grows to enormous proportions, it survives mainly by eating modestly-sized krill. It makes up for the size by feeding on plenty of it.

Vaquita



If you spun the globe, hoping to spot places where you can find one of the world’s smallest and most endangered porpoises, there’s only one place you can stop at — The Gulf of California in Mexico. These marine mammals get caught in gillnets which are cast to catch another fish called totoaba and it is estimated that there are fewer than 100 vaquitas remaining. The vaquita was discovered only in the second half of the 20th century, and experts are calling for its immediate conservation. Also called “little cow”, they like to eat fish and crustaceans and can grow up to five feet long.

It is special because...It can be found only in the Gulf of California.

Southern Bluefin Tuna



This warm-bodied fish has a voracious appetite, a liking for speed and can weigh well over 200 kg. It is an important link in the marine food system and can be found in the Indian, Pacific and Southern Atlantic oceans. It has a long life span and can live over 20-30 years. One of the biggest threats facing the highly-valued southern bluefin tuna is humans. Their numbers fell due to extensive commercial fishing and they are also used to make Sushi, a hugely popular Japanese delicacy.

It is special because…It migrates to a particular region in the Indian Ocean periodically.

Great Hammerhead Shark



The great hammerhead shark is a type of hammerhead shark and is also the largest among them. This deadly shark gets its name from its hammer-like head and can be found in many parts of the world ranging from the United States to Morocco. The largest of them can be over three times taller than an average human and experts suggest that the shape of its head is a result of evolution to catch prey. There are several theories about how and why it acquired its peculiar shape. These solo swimmers, that love to feast on stingrays, are killed mainly for their fins. They also get trapped in nets not intended for them.

It is special because.. The shape of its head differs from the others in the same family.

Sakhalin Taimen



This freshwater fish was once caught to be consumed as food, one of the important factors that led to a drastic decline in their population. They are also called Japanese huchen and Ito and belong to the Salmon family. As the name suggests they are found in Japan and Russia, but only in limited regions such as Hokkaido and Sakhalin Island. The habitat of this elusive large fish, which generally migrates between sea water and fresh water, has also been threatened due to development projects, among other factors.

It is special because...It can only be found in a specific region.