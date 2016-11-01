Angad Nayar Sudarsan and Avantika Sivaraman from Tamil Nadu are in the Top in World range in the 2016 Cambridge Examinations

Forty-one Indian students have achieved the highest marks and are Top in World in a range of individual subjects in the November 2015, March 2016 and June 2016 examination series across Cambridge IGCSE, Cambridge International AS Level and Cambridge International A Level. As many as 101 Indian students also achieved Top in Country across these qualifications. Two students from Tamil Nadu who are Top in World in the Cambridge Examinations 2016 are Angad Nayar Sudarsan of Vikaasa World School, who took the IGCSE and topped in Mathematics (without coursework) and Avantika Sivaraman of Hebron School, who appeared for the International AS level and topped in the General Paper.

The students from Tamil Nadu who were awarded Top in Country by Cambridge International Examinations are Madhavan A.P. of APL Global School, IGCSE, in Art and Design; Kunal Abichandani of Vaels International School, IGCSE, in Environmental Management; Wilma Jayakumar, International A level, Hebron School, in Art and Design; Yol Bang Kim, International AS level, Hebron School, in Art and Design; Avantika Sivaraman, International AS level, Hebron School, Literature in English; and Wei Ching Jeremiah Ng, International AS level, Hebron School, Literature in English.

The ‘toppers’ from schools across the country will be recognised for their outstanding academic achievements with an Outstanding Cambridge Learner certificate.

Ruchira Ghosh, Regional Director South Asia, Cambridge International Examinations, said: “It gives us immense pleasure to see learners across India exhibit their passion to succeed. Their outstanding results in the Cambridge Examinations are a proof of the dedication and commitment of their teachers and the selfless support from their family and friends. We congratulate all these learners on their performance this year and wish them every success in all their future endeavours.”

Biju Sudarsan, Director, Vikaasa World School, said: “It is encouraging to see our very first batch of Cambridge IGCSE students and their parents understand how this programme has allowed them to be creative, while remaining competitive. Parents have realised that Cambridge International Examinations focus on the application of skills acquired and knowledge gained rather than mere imitation of knowledge. It is encouraging to see that children with varied capabilities have multiple options in courses that suit them, that do not straitjacket them into traditional learning.”

There has been a substantial increase in the popularity of Cambridge qualifications in India and around the world. There are over 370 Cambridge schools in India. There has been a 17 per cent increase in the number of entries for all qualifications in India since 2015, which includes the Cambridge IGCSE, Cambridge International AS Level and Cambridge International A Level. Cambridge International Examinations is part of the University of Cambridge.