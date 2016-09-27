In September 1985, the International Cometary Explorer became the first spacecraft to fly through the tail of a comet. This flyby also helped confirm the “dirty snowball” theory proposed by Fred Whipple.

Celestial objects primarily consisting of ice and dust, comets, which often develop a bright tail when it passes near the sun, have been observed and recorded since ancient times. But it wasn’t until the second half of the previous century that our understanding of these took the shape that we see it in today.

In fact, Fred Lawrence Whipple, a professor of astronomy at Harvard University, hypothesised that comets are made of ice and dust only in the 1950s. He suggested that the nucleus of the comet consists of frozen water and gases, interspersed throughout with particles of heavier substances, giving it the appearance of a dirty snowball.

Whipple called this the icy-conglomerate theory of comet composition and wrote a series of influential papers on the subject. It wasn’t until the 1980s that the basics of this theory, now referred to as the ‘dirty snowball’ theory, was eventually confirmed.

The International Sun-Earth Explorer 3 (ISEE-3) probe was launched in 1978, a joint venture involving NASA and European Space Agency (and the European Space Research Organisation before that). With 13 different instruments, the ISEE-3 was tasked with studying cosmic rays and the solar wind - the continuous flow of charged particles flowing from the sun and permeating the entire solar system.

But early in the 1980s, this probe was rechristened International Cometary Explorer, or ICE, put onto a new orbit and given a new mission. As part of this mission, the ICE tracked down Comet Giacobini-Zinner in September 1985, becoming, in the process, the first spacecraft ever to fly through the tail of a comet.

This time around the ICE made direct measurements of interaction between the ionised tail of the Comet Giacobini-Zinner and the solar wind. When the famous Halley’s Comet made its way near Earth in March 1986, five spacecrafts, including ICE, flew past it.

As a result of these, unprecedented data was at the disposal of those working on this subject. Researchers had gone as close as ever to study a comet’s nucleus, and were thus able to verify and confirm the basic ideas that Whipple had proposed.

It has also been understood that comet tails always point away from the sun as they are shaped by sunlight and the solar wind. More recent research has also led some scientists to call them ‘snowy dirtballs’ rather than ‘dirty snowballs’.

As for ICE, it was tasked with studying the sun again in 1991 and continued to work till 1997 when NASA ended the mission. There was an attempt to get the probe working again in 2014, but the ISEE-3 Reboot Project had to be dropped after it was discovered that the spacecraft’s propulsion system had stopped functioning.

