After 13 years of polishing and grinding, the Palomar Observatory mirror was completed at Caltech on October 3, 1947. Considering that the Hale Telescope remained the largest effective telescope in the world for nearly half a century, it was probably worth the wait…

We saw last week how the International Cometary Explorer became the first spacecraft to fly through the tail of a comet, thereby collecting invaluable data in the process. While that’s one way of doing astronomy — getting your apparatus up there in the cosmos — there is another important way as well. Yes, you guessed it right. The other way is to get your information from ground-based observatories.

Since the advent of the first telescopes in the 17th century, the stars and skies have come ever closer to us. It wasn’t long before the astronomers realised that bigger lenses or reflecting mirrors led to better images.

Herschel's observatory

English astronomer William Herschel mounted several 9-inch mirrors in a 10-foot-long telescope and observed the rings of Saturn in 1774. He then followed it up with a 48-inch apparatus, which could not be manually operated. The result was the world’s first observatory, a wood-framed, 60-foot high structure - a far cry from modern observatories.

More than a century later, when astronomer George Hale realised that the lights of a growing Los Angeles were making the Mount Wilson Observatory unsuitable for its purpose, he chose a site atop Mount Palomar. The Palomar Observatory opened in the 1930s.

Hale firmly believed in the need for larger devices to aid observations and was involved in some of the largest telescopes built in the first part of the 20th century. He dreamt of building a 200-inch telescope and tirelessly pursued funding, before eventually securing it from the Rockefeller Foundation.

A decade's effort

The design of the telescope and its basic structure were completed long before its 200-inch mirror was ready. Astronomers were looking to make the mirror using a material that would have minimal expansion or contraction with temperature.

The material first chosen was quartz and General Electric was hired to fabricate it. But Hale then approached Corning Glass Works in New York and proposed using Pyrex, a glass blend, to cast the mirror.

After a first failed attempt, the second one worked as per expectation. Heated to 2,700 degree Fahrenheit, the Pyrex was poured into a ceramic mould and allowed to reach room temperature. This was done through a period of 11 months, during which time the temperature was carefully lowered at an average rate of one or two degrees a day.

Over the next decade, including delays due to World War II, the glass was ground to perfection at the Caltech optical shop and was finished finally on October 3, 1947. Transported on the back of a flatbed truck with two other trucks pushing it up the highway, the mirror arrived at Palomar on November 19, 1947.

While still to be completed, the telescope was christened Hale Telescope on June 3, 1948, dedicated to the man who made it happen. Edwin Hubble took the first official photos using it on January 26, 1949.

By November that same year, decades after the start of the project, astronomers were finally able to use the telescope. It remained the largest telescope in the world till 1993 and continues to provide astronomers with ample opportunities for research.