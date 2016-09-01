You can learn about animals and plants among other aspects.

With puzzles, worksheets, videos and fun activities, AppyStore, which has both an online platform and a newly-launched app, aims to engage children with general-knowledge and subject-based content.

The content has been designed keeping in mind children up to eight years of age. AppyStore has around 5,000 videos in 18 categories, and also an option for parents to track the child’s progress, a press release said.

The release said it has been developed in sync with school curriculums with the help of teachers and experts. The platform covers aspects such as nature and science, logical skills, counting and reading skills among others.