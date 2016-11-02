WORKOUTABLES - A PGG QUIZ

Can you identify this city? It finds mention in this week’s quiz.

WORKOUTABLES is not a routine quiz that merely tests your memory. This one is work-outable by thinking through popular relevant facts and current news. Here we go...

1. Overhead electric lines passing along game reserves in Mozambique have to be at least 12 meters high. Why?

2. X had four dreams: To set up a world class hotel, to set up a premium learning institution, to build an iron and steel company and to build the largest hydro power plant. Only the hotel got realised in his lifetime.The other three dreams were fulfilled by his successors. Identify X, whose company has been mired in controversy in the last one week.

3. GS1 is an international non-profit organisation that standardises X. X is found in almost all commodities available through organised retail chains. X also has multiple variants, the smaller-sized ones are usually found in small objects like chewing gum packets. What is X?

4. Players of the Indian cricket team wore the following names on the back of their jerseys — Purnima, Pramila, Nalini, Tara, Surinder, Lakshmi, Mandakini, Sujata, Saroja, Devaki. Why?

5. This snap of city X (refer photo below), taken 200 miles above X, shows a crucial difference in town planning and highlights the divided city.

While the physical division disappeared two decades ago, differences like this remain. Identify X.

Scroll down for the answers...

Answers:

1. To prevent electrocution of giraffes.

2. Jamsetji Tata.

3. Barcode.

4. The cricketers wore their respective mothers’ names at the back as a tribute.

5. Berlin. East Berlin was lit lighted by sodium vapour lamps while West Berlin had gas lamps.

