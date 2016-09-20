WORKOUTABLES - A PGG QUIZ

To which question does this photo correspond?

WORKOUTABLES is not a routine quiz that merely tests your memory. This one is work-outable by thinking through popular relevant facts and current news. Here we go...

1. What form of civil disobedience, popular in South Asian countries like India and Nepal, comes from a Sanskrit word meaning “closed”?

2. Alay Dave has filed a Public Interest Litigation against X in the Gujarat High Court for hurting religious sentiments. Dave raised objection to where the eggs were displayed by X. This is not the first lawsuit against X. What is X?

3. X’s finches, also known as Galapagos finches, are a group of about 14 species of birds (refer photo) that show a startling range of beak shapes, each finely tuned to the way in which they get their food.

As they are found almost entirely on the Galapagos Islands, it keeps them isolated from competition with other birds on the mainland. What is X?

4. Take an ‘educated’ guess to fill up the blank.

China: Confucius’s birthday.

India: __________’s birthday.

5. This event happened in 1893, resulting in huge public uproar. Many people took to wearing black armbands in the street. Newspapers worldwide reported it as front page news. Around 20,000 people cancelled their subscriptions to the ‘Strand’ and wrote hate mails to them. The likes of such a reaction would not be seen again until Spock and Dumbledore came through. What event are we talking about?

Scroll down for the answers...

Answers:

1. Bandh.

2. Pokemon Go.

3. Darwin’s finches.

4. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Confucius’s birthday is celebrated as Teachers day in China.

5. The death of the fictional detective Sherlock Holmes. After major fan uproar, he was brought back to life 11 years later by the author Arthur Conan Doyle.

