WORKOUTABLES - A PGG QUIZ

Do you know who this famous personality is?

WORKOUTABLES is not a routine quiz that merely tests your memory. This one is work-outable by thinking through popular relevant facts and current news. Here we go...

1. X won an Oscar in the year 2000 in the Best Song category for “Things Have Changed” from “Wonder Boys”. He also has the distinction of being the only person other than George Bernard Shaw to have achieved the feat of winning both the Oscar and Nobel. Identify X.

2. Eighteen, the first choice, had to be replaced because Leon Uris’s work on Jewish resistance fighters, Milo 18, had just been published. Eleven was rejected because it clashed with the then current movie Ocean’s 11 (1960 version). Fourteen was suggested, but rejected for being flavourless. Eventually, X was chosen for the title of this famous book as it was thought to be even funnier than 18. What is X?

3. Pakistan won their first home test in X in 1955. They last played in X in 2002 and won that test too, thereby achieving a unique feat. Identify X and what was the unique feat?

4. When the mouse was first introduced with personal computers, users were still unfamiliar with graphical user interfaces. Operations such as using right and left clicks, and drag-and-drop were alien habits that needed practice. In the early version of Windows, Microsoft created two specific features which has stayed on in subsequent versions. What is it?

5. These three promotional posters (refer photo) were made in London in the 1920s.

This was part of a larger campaign. What was this promo campaign for?

Answers

1. Bob Dylan.

2. Catch 22.

3. X - Dhaka, Pakistan is the only team to win a test match at home and away at the same venue.

4. Solitaire and Minesweeper.

5. London Underground.

(Send your feedback to school@thehindu.co.in [Subject: Workoutables]. Do mention your name, class, school and city. )

