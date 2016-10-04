WORKOUTABLES - A PGG QUIZ

Do you know where this event was held? The country finds mention in this week’s quiz.

WORKOUTABLES is not a routine quiz that merely tests your memory. This one is work-outable by thinking through popular relevant facts and current news. Here we go...

1. The founder of this company named it X after looking through names in a dictionary and finding X ‘exotic and different’. Also, X was the biggest _____ in the world and he wanted his store to be the biggest as well. Also, he expected competition and companies starting with A would be in the top whenever any list was formed. What is X?

2. Laszlo Jozsef Biro was the inventor of X. While working as a journalist, he came across the idea of X, which primarily consists of a ball that is free to turn in a socket. X is commonly known as Biro in many countries including the U.K., Ireland, Australia and Italy. Identify X which is a common stationery item.

3. Sir George X, a British administrator was the first Earl of Auckland. Between 1810-1836, he relocated to Kolkata and served as the Governor General of India. He is being remembered this week in a sport-related news. Name X.

4. ‘Curators of Sweden’ is a social media campaign initiated by Svenska Institutet. The project hands the X to a new Swedish person every week to manage, with the expressed goal to manifest Swedish diversity and progressiveness through their own life, personality and views. Identify X.

5. Whose legacy is Mamata Banerjee honouring with her attire in this photo? (Refer photo below)

Answers

1. Amazon

2. Ballpoint pen

3. Eden, who lends his name to Eden Gardens in Kolkata

4. The official Twitter account of Sweden

5. Mother Teresa.

